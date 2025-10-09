Bon Jovi: Forever Official Autobiography Released

(Republic) Genesis Publications has officially released the hardback edition of Bon Jovi's official book 'Bon Jovi: Forever', the band's first ever authored autobiography.

Bon Jovi: Forever, is the definitive anthology of one of the world's most iconic rock bands, offering an unparalleled glimpse into their extraordinary journey through rare artifacts, stunning photography, and the personal insights of Jon Bon Jovi himself. The limited edition, announced in January, sold out in record time becoming the fastest-selling book in the highly respected, family-run British publishing house's 50-year history.

With unprecedented access to Bon Jovi's extensive archive, this official book chronicles the band's remarkable 40-year history. From their meteoric rise with chart-topping hits like 'Livin' On a Prayer', 'You Give Love a Bad Name', 'It's My Life', and 'Have a Nice Day', to their relentless touring schedule that has seen them perform over 2,700 shows for 34 million fans across more than 50 countries, Bon Jovi: Forever captures the essence of a band that defined a generation.

This meticulously curated collection showcases a treasure trove of memorabilia, including handwritten lyrics, iconic stage costumes, guitars, studio track lists, and personal photographs from the band's private collections. Complemented by an array of vivid images that capture Bon Jovi live, backstage, on tour, and in the studio, this book offers fans a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the band's enduring legacy.

"As band members, you share a unique bond that no one else can truly understand, not even family. That brotherhood comes with a long career like ours. We all felt part of something special, trusted each other, and they trusted me. I never let them down. It was always a give-and-take." - Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi shares the intimate stories behind the artifacts, shedding light on the creative process behind their songwriting, the making of their legendary albums, and the key performances that cemented their place in rock history. His candid reflections offer a deeper understanding of the band's brotherhood, their distinctive style, and the unwavering trust that fuelled their success. Order from Amazon (ad)

