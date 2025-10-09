Chicago Share 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates

() Due to popular demand, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band and Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in 2026 for the ninth year in a row for a nine-show limited engagement.

Celebrated as the longest-running residency artist in the venue's history, with more than 60 shows, Chicago will perform February 13, 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28, 2026, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Citi is the official card of Chicago's exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 16, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets start at $49.95, plus applicable fees, and will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Hailed as one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era," the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago came in as the highest-charting American band in Billboard magazine's Top 125 Artists of All Time. Chicago is the first American rock band to chart top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

In 2025 Chicago's debut album Chicago Transit Authority was inducted into The National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. The Registry archives audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation's recorded sound heritage.

Related Stories

Singled Out: McLuhan's King Bizzarroo

G Herbo Delivers 'Reason' Video

Tamar Berk Playing Special Show With Material Issue

The Who To Rock Chicago One Last Time

News > Chicago