Ice Nine Kills Honor Batman Villain In Part 1 Of 'The Last Laugh' Video

(CN) Ice Nine Kills invite you to "dance with the devil in the pale moonlight" with "The Laugh Track," their riotous homage to Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime. The new song and cinematic music video riffs on the Joker, particularly as portrayed by Jack Nicholson in Tim Burton's gothic Batman.

"The Laugh Track" music video welcomes Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy's, SLC Punk) and Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Smallville, Doom Patrol) to the INKverse, alongside returning collaborator Terry Kiser (Weekend at Bernie's, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Weekend at Bernie's II).

Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas spills: Why be a brooding bat when you can have the last laugh? After all, Jack Nicholson got top billing in Batman '89. While Michael Keaton's haunted Bruce Wayne is outstanding, young Spencer was drawn more to the Clown Prince of Crime. 'The Laugh Track' is our homage to Tim Burton's dark and gorgeous gothic Gotham. Batman '89 took its comic book material seriously, but it was far from grounded, and never forgot to have fun. It's the same tightrope we walk in Ice Nine Kills, with broad, maniacal smiles.

"Terry Kiser returns in the video (although the rumors of Miles' demise are exaggerated). And it brings a warm human smile to my face to introduce Matthew Lillard and Phil Morris to the INKverse. Like Prince before us, 'The Laugh Track' will have you dancing with the devil in the pale moonlight."

Related Stories

Visit 'The Great Unknown' With Ice Nine Kills

Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills Launches Slipstream

Ice Nine Kills Announce Hell Of A Summer Tour

Ice Nine Kills Unleash 'A Work of Art (Live in Melbourne, Australia)'

News > Ice Nine Kills