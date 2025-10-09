(CN) Ice Nine Kills invite you to "dance with the devil in the pale moonlight" with "The Laugh Track," their riotous homage to Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime. The new song and cinematic music video riffs on the Joker, particularly as portrayed by Jack Nicholson in Tim Burton's gothic Batman.
"The Laugh Track" music video welcomes Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy's, SLC Punk) and Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Smallville, Doom Patrol) to the INKverse, alongside returning collaborator Terry Kiser (Weekend at Bernie's, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Weekend at Bernie's II).
Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas spills: Why be a brooding bat when you can have the last laugh? After all, Jack Nicholson got top billing in Batman '89. While Michael Keaton's haunted Bruce Wayne is outstanding, young Spencer was drawn more to the Clown Prince of Crime. 'The Laugh Track' is our homage to Tim Burton's dark and gorgeous gothic Gotham. Batman '89 took its comic book material seriously, but it was far from grounded, and never forgot to have fun. It's the same tightrope we walk in Ice Nine Kills, with broad, maniacal smiles.
"Terry Kiser returns in the video (although the rumors of Miles' demise are exaggerated). And it brings a warm human smile to my face to introduce Matthew Lillard and Phil Morris to the INKverse. Like Prince before us, 'The Laugh Track' will have you dancing with the devil in the pale moonlight."
Visit 'The Great Unknown' With Ice Nine Kills
Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills Launches Slipstream
Ice Nine Kills Announce Hell Of A Summer Tour
Ice Nine Kills Unleash 'A Work of Art (Live in Melbourne, Australia)'
New Guns N' Roses Album Is Coming Says Slash- Ice Nine Kills Honor Batman Villain In Part 1 Of 'The Last Laugh' Video- more
On The Record: Foghat, Warrant, Slaughter and Clueless Soundtrack
Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Ringo's First Four Albums Getting Limited Edition Vinyl Treatment
David J of Bauhaus approves Of EMF's 'Bela Lugosi's Dead' Cover
Ice Nine Kills Honor Batman Villain In Part 1 Of 'The Last Laugh' Video
New Guns N' Roses Album Is Coming Says Slash
Shields Recruit Left To Suffer's Taylor Barber For 'Wolfskin'
Bloom Unleash New Song 'Out Of Reach'
Armor For Sleep Take Fans To 'The Outer Ring' With New Video
311 Going Vegas For 2026 311 Day