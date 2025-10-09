Madonna Releasing 'Bedtime Stories - The Untold Chapter'

(align) Bedtime Stories - The Untold Chapter is an eight-track EP to mark the 30th anniversary of Madonna's Bedtime Stories, to be released on November 28th. The companion collection includes early demos, alternate versions, and rarities that trace the evolution of Bedtime Stories' R&B-influenced sound.

Bedtime Stories - The Untold Chapter will be released on limited black vinyl and digitally. Black vinyl orders from Madonna.com and Rhino.com will include an exclusive set of postcards. A deluxe 2CD edition will also be available, featuring the original Bedtime Stories album and the new EP, along with a 20-page booklet of lyrics and illustrations.

Madonna collaborated with Confessions on a Dance Floor producer Stuart Price to shape this EP, editing and mixing versions into a cohesive new chapter. The artwork features never-before-seen images from a 1994 shoot by Paolo Roversi, whose photos were also used for the Bedtime Story single.

Also on November 28, the original Bedtime Stories album will be reissued on silver vinyl. It will be available at select retailers, with an exclusive poster included in orders from Madonna.com and Rhino.com. Released in 1994, Madonna's sixth studio album is viewed as one of her most sonically adventurous and commercially successful. The album went on to sell over seven million copies worldwide and featured hits like "Take a Bow," "Secret," and "Human Nature."

BEDTIME STORIES - THE UNTOLD CHAPTER

LP Track Listing

Side One

1. "Survival" - Quiet Storm Demo Remix

2. "Secret" - Allstar New Single Mix

3. "Right On Time" - Original Demo Edit

4. "Don't Stop" - Original Demo Edit

Side Two

1. "Freedom" - Short Mix

2. "Human Nature" - Howie Tee New Clean Edit

3. "Let Down Your Guard" - Rough Single Mix

4. "Love Won't Wait" - Original Demo Edit

