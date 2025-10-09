Parcels Launching This First North American Arena Tour Next Week

(TOC) Australian-born, Berlin-based quintet Parcels will embark on their North American tour next week. Marking their first headline arena shows in the region, the tour is in support of the band's critically acclaimed new album LOVED.

Parcels are known for their tremendous live show, hailed as "one of the most engaging and ecstatic around" by Consequence. The tour follows standout appearances at major festivals, including a Glastonbury set praised by Billboard as "one of the stage's biggest, and grooviest, crowds of the whole weekend," and "impressive" and "magnificent" by The Independent, plus a successful European tour that featured their first UK arena show, which earned a 4-star review from The Times. The band is now set to bring LOVED to life on this unforgettable North American leg.

LOVED is exuberant and euphoric, but also reflective. It's indisputably an album of unity - with each other, with the listeners, in the grooves. Within LOVED, Parcels honor each member's perspective, while also acknowledging the collective force, camaraderie, and romance of the five of them in it together: an unbreakable, unreplicable dynamic essential to the band's creative heart-spring. "We do have a purpose as a band to our audience: we're giving people joy," says guitarist/vocalist Jules Crommelin. "I see it as spirit, and it's an incredibly powerful thing."

In the month since its release, LOVED has already amassed over 70 million worldwide streams and charted #5 on Spotify's Top Debut Global Albums chart and #9 on Spotify's Top Debut USA Albums chart, showcasing the band's worldwide impact and cementing them as one of the generation's most inviting indie-pop acts.

The North American tour, supported by rock band The Lemon Twigs, will begin at Berkeley's Greek Theatre before heading to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, followed by two nights at the legendary Red Rocks. In late October, they'll hit Forest Hills Stadium in New York before concluding the tour in Nashville.

Parcels North American Tour

October 13th - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

October 14th - KIA Forum - Los Angeles, CA

October 16th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

October 17th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO *SOLD OUT*

October 19th - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

October 21st - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, Canada

October 22nd - Place Bell - Montreal, Canada

October 24th - Forest Hills Stadium - New York, NY

October 25th - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA

October 27th - The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 29th - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC

October 30th - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

November 1st - Hulaween - Live Oak, FL

* All shows supported by The Lemon Twigs

