Ringo's First Four Albums Getting Limited Edition Vinyl Treatment

(PR) UMe announce the reissue of Ringo Starr's first four solo albums out October 24, 2025. Brand new limited-edition pressings of Sentimental Journey on Buttermilk Yellow color vinyl, Beaucoups of Blues on Baby Blue color vinyl, Ringo on Molten Lava color vinyl, and Goodnight Vienna on Psychedelic Waves custom color vinyl will be available via his official store here.

Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO of UMe, shared, "For decades, Ringo has shaped music and inspired audiences worldwide, revered for his artistry and for his mission to spread peace and love around the world. We are honored to be entrusted with preserving his body of work, from his early work to his solo albums throughout the years. These reissues highlight his depth, his creativity and his lasting cultural impact."

Ringo introduced himself as a solo artist with Sentimental Journey, which originally arrived on March 27, 1970. During an exchange with producer George Martin, the artist set the tone for the record when he famously proposed, "Why don't we take a sentimental journey?" As such, he recorded 12 covers of staples from the American songbook, tipping his hat to the songs that shaped him during his formative years. It showed the world another side of the iconic performer for the first time.

He tracked the follow-up Beaucoups Of Blues at Music City Recorders in Nashville, TN alongside producer Peter Drake. Released on September 25, 1970, the 12-song body of work saw him embrace his passion for country and folk, delivering a benchmark solo offering in the process.

Then, there's his namesake album Ringo. Throughout its creative process, he teamed up with producer Richard Perry and notably collaborated with his Beatles bandmates John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison as well as The Band's Robbie Robertson, Garth Hudson, Levon Helm, and Rick Danko and Marc Bolan of T-Rex, among others. After dropping on November 2, 1973, it reached #2 on the Billboard 200 and went RIAA Platinum. It houses classics such as "Photograph," "You're Sixteen (You're Beautiful And You're Mine)," the Lennon-penned "I'm The Greatest," and "Oh, My My." The reissue boasts the original 24-page booklet in a gatefold jacket.

Finally, Ringo unveiled Goodnight Vienna on November 15, 1974. This time around, he worked with everyone from Lennon and Sir Elton John to Dr. John, Billy Preston, Robbie Robertson, and Harry Nilsson. Cutting the record at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, he reteamed with Perry for production, and the album yielded "No-No Song," "Only You (And You Alone)," and "Occapella." Not to mention, Goodnight Vienna saw him return to the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, and it reached RIAA Gold status.

Earlier this year, he shared his 21st album, a brand-new country music album, Look Up, produced and co-written by T Bone Burnett. Fittingly taking up where Beaucoups of Blues left off, the critically acclaimed, stunning collection features 11 original songs, recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles.

