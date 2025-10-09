Shantell Ogden Shares 'Music City Mistletoe' Film Title Song

(PN) Award-winning Nashville based artist and songwriter Shantell Ogden today released her new single "Music City Mistletoe." The song is the title track of the upcoming motion picture she wrote and produced Music City Mistletoe. The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms globally.

In "Music City Mistletoe," Shantell captures both the holiday magic and vibrant music scene of Nashville, a city she has created music in for 20 years.

Beyond her music career, Shantell is also the writer and executive producer of Music City Mistletoe, an upcoming holiday film featuring 18 original songs she co-wrote with some of Nashville's finest songwriters. In conjunction with the single release, Shantell is giving fans a special sneak peak into scenes from the movie with a lyric video.

The title track, rooted in traditional country with organic production, blends fiddle-driven holiday energy with a touch of nostalgia - making it a perfect seasonal anthem.

"To write the title track I partnered with two friends and amazing songwriters, Victoria Venier and Bill Whyte," Shantell shares. "The song paints a picture of what makes Music City so special at Christmas. It's got a toe-tapping rhythm and twanging fiddle for that homespun holiday feel. Who wouldn't want to meet up in the 'kissing zone' in Nashville at Christmas?"

The lyrics pay homage to holiday classics: "What's Santa without a sleigh / or his signature ho ho ho / what's December without holiday music / jingling on the radio." They also celebrate what makes Nashville unique: "What's Opryland without the lights / or a country music Christmas show / or a carriage ride late at night / with or without the snow."

Ogden partnered with long-time producer and multi-instrumentalist, Dave Smith (Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood) on the organic country production of the song; Johnny Carpenter (Tracy Byrd, John Anderson, Sammy Kershaw) adds fiddle-driven holiday energy.

A red carpet event (Monday, October 13) will be held to celebrate the release of both the single and the movie.

With Music City Mistletoe, Shantell Ogden beautifully captures the warmth, charm, and festive spirit of Christmas in Nashville. Both the song and the film serve as a heartfelt reminder that the holidays aren't just about the place you're in - they're about the community, music, and memories you create along the way.

Related Stories

News > Shantell Ogden