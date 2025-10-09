The Chainsmokers Delivering 'Breathe' EP Later This Month

(TAG) GRAMMY Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers return with the announcement of their upcoming EP "Breathe" out on October 24th.
The project captures the next evolution of their sound - pairing anthemic hooks with sleek, late-night production that nods to their roots while pushing their artistry forward. A bold step in their ongoing creative reinvention, "Breathe" reaffirms the duo's position at the forefront of modern pop and electronic music.
"Breathe" follows on the heels of the success of their latest tracks "Smooth," "Helium" and "White Wine & Adderall," collectively marking a fresh chapter in their ever-evolving sound.
Next, they'll bring this energy to stages across North America and Mexico, including their signature Vegas residency, Palm Tree Music Festival, and Festival Pulso GNP in Santiago de Queretaro.
THE CHAINSMOKERS WORLDWIDE DATES:
Sat Oct 11 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Night Club
Sat Oct 11 - Napa, CA - Palm Tree Music Festival
Sat Oct 25 - Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico - Festival Pulso GNP
