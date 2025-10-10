AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Robby Johnson puts his own southern spin on one of rock's most iconic tracks with the release of his new single, "You Shook Me All Night Long."

Paying tribute to the 45th anniversary of AC/DC's timeless hit, Johnson delivers a bold, high-energy performance that bridges the worlds of classic rock and modern country. Originally released in 1980 on AC/DC's landmark album Back in Black, "You Shook Me All Night Long" remains one of the most recognizable songs in rock history.

Johnson's version captures that same electric spirit infused with gritty vocals, driving guitars, and the raw emotion that defines both rock and country music. "You Shook Me All Night Long" was premiered by Country Evolution and is available now on all streaming platforms.

"Every time that opening riff hits, whether on stage or in my head, the energy in the room changes instantly. When I play it, people jump to their feet, and it feels like the walls are coming alive," says Robby Johnson. "That electricity is what inspired me to put my own spin on this iconic song for its 45th anniversary and to honor AC/DC."

Following his recent release, "You Pick The Flowers," which explored themes of love, loss, and second chances, Johnson continues to showcase his versatility as a storyteller. While "You Pick The Flowers" highlighted his heartfelt balladry, "You Shook Me All Night Long" demonstrates his ability to energize and entertain audiences with bold, high-octane performances.

