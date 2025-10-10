(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Robby Johnson puts his own southern spin on one of rock's most iconic tracks with the release of his new single, "You Shook Me All Night Long."
Paying tribute to the 45th anniversary of AC/DC's timeless hit, Johnson delivers a bold, high-energy performance that bridges the worlds of classic rock and modern country. Originally released in 1980 on AC/DC's landmark album Back in Black, "You Shook Me All Night Long" remains one of the most recognizable songs in rock history.
Johnson's version captures that same electric spirit infused with gritty vocals, driving guitars, and the raw emotion that defines both rock and country music. "You Shook Me All Night Long" was premiered by Country Evolution and is available now on all streaming platforms.
"Every time that opening riff hits, whether on stage or in my head, the energy in the room changes instantly. When I play it, people jump to their feet, and it feels like the walls are coming alive," says Robby Johnson. "That electricity is what inspired me to put my own spin on this iconic song for its 45th anniversary and to honor AC/DC."
Following his recent release, "You Pick The Flowers," which explored themes of love, loss, and second chances, Johnson continues to showcase his versatility as a storyteller. While "You Pick The Flowers" highlighted his heartfelt balladry, "You Shook Me All Night Long" demonstrates his ability to energize and entertain audiences with bold, high-octane performances.
Robby Johnson Streaming New Single 'You Pick The Flowers'
Robby Johnson Says TGIF With New Single
Stream Robby Johnson's New Song 'Road I'm On'
Robby Johnson Marks National Grandparents Day With 'More Than You Think'
AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover- The Moody Blues Legend John Lodge Dies 'Suddenly And Unexpectedly'- No Doubt Sphere Las Vegas- Rob Zombie- more
On The Record: Foghat, Warrant, Slaughter and Clueless Soundtrack
Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover
Cheap Trick Deliver 'The Riff That Won't Quit'
The Rasmus Recruit Tyler Connolly For 'Creatures Of Chaos'
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releases New Solo Album 'Too Late To Be Cool'
Chiodos Joins Lineup Of When We Were Young Festival
Supergroup CVCHE Share New Track 'The Star'
Briston Maroney Tributes Ozzy Osbourne With Black Sabbath Covers
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album