Briston Maroney Tributes Ozzy Osbourne With Black Sabbath Covers

(Atlantic) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Briston Maroney pays tribute to the late, great Ozzy Osbourne with his utterly distinctive Amazon Music Original renditions of Black Sabbath's iconic "War Pigs" and "Changes," available today exclusively via Amazon Music.

Last month saw Maroney unite with indie rock icon Ben Kweller for the exhilarating new single, "Poor Things (Feat. Ben Kweller)," available now via Atlantic Records HERE. The track sees Maroney putting an unexpected collaborative spin on "Poor Things," one of the many standouts featured on his recently released third studio album, JIMMY, available everywhere now.

Co-produced by Maroney with Alex Farrar (Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, Waxahatchee), the psychedelically-inspired JIMMY sees Maroney exploring the profound dichotomy of growing up in dual worlds as a child of divorce, shuttling between the devil-may-care spirit of his mother's rural North Florida and the intensely pressured life of a Catholic school student in his dad's Knoxville, TN. Highlights include such deeply personal, guitar-driven tracks as "Real Good Swimmer," "Tomatoes," and "Better Than You," all joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube. JIMMY was met by a flurry of applause from such outlets as Consequence of Sound, FLOOD, Melodic Magazine, and Ones To Watch, which hailed it as "a crescendo of possibilities, a visual novel set to music that rifts between silly imagination, profound introspection and cheeky self-awareness, a tribute to existing, to be oneself... heightened in awareness, deep in experiences that flesh out beautiful songs, but still full of the bright curiosity that made his music so wondrous off prior albums."

