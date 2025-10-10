Cheap Trick Deliver 'The Riff That Won't Quit'

(BHM) The one and only Cheap Trick have shared "The Riff That Won't Quit," the pulse-pounding latest single from their eagerly awaited new album, All Washed Up, available everywhere today.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' eagerly anticipated 21st studio album, All Washed Up, arrives via BMG on Friday, November 14, digitally as well as on standard black vinyl and CD. A collector's edition Orange Marble vinyl variant limited to 1,000 units is available to pre-order exclusively via the band's new D2C store.

Produced by Cheap Trick with longtime associate Julian Raymond and mixed by 5x GRAMMY Award-winner Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Dave Matthews Band), All Washed Up was recorded at various studios in Nashville and Los Angeles through 2024. The album was heralded this summer by the anthemic first single, "Twelve Gates," joined by an official animated lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

The instantly infectious track was met by praise from such outlets as Ultimate Classic Rock, which hailed it as "a sweet slab of psychedelic guitars, sugary pop-rock hooks and lush, Beatlesque vocal harmonies." American Songwriter agreed, writing, "The mid-tempo rock song features psychedelic and power-pop elements reminiscent of The Beatles, not surprising for a group that's always been so heavily and unrepentantly influenced by the Fab Four."

Related Stories

Cheap Trick Get Animated For 'Twelve Gates' Video To Herald 'All Washed Up' Album

Cheap Trick Reveal New Fall Tour Dates

David Ellefson and Chip Z'nuff Cover Cheap Trick Classic

Cheap Trick Forced To Cancel Shows Hours Before Start Time

News > Cheap Trick