Chiodos Joins Lineup Of When We Were Young Festival

(PAA) Chiodos have been added to the lineup for this year's When We Were Young Festival, taking place October 18 and 19 in Las Vegas, NV. The festival appearance comes as the band continues to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark debut album, All's Well That Ends Well, and ahead of the second leg of their anniversary tour, which kicks off November 6 in Grand Rapids, MI.

Released on July 26, 2005, All's Well That Ends Well became a defining record of the mid-2000s emo and post-hardcore movement, propelling Chiodos into the spotlight with its dynamic blend of soaring melodies, technical musicianship, and poetic intensity. The album charted on the Billboard Top 200 (#164), climbed to #11 on the Independent Albums chart, and reached #3 on Heatseekers - cementing its legacy as a genre classic that continues to inspire artists nearly two decades later.

To mark the milestone, the band re-recorded and reissued the album, out now via Sumerian Records, giving fans both old and new a fresh way to experience the songs. Following a sold-out first leg of their anniversary tour earlier this year, the upcoming run will once again feature full-album performances of All's Well That Ends Well alongside fan favorites from across their catalog.

Related Stories

Chiodos Launching Second Leg Of All's Well That Ends Well 20th Anniversary Tour

Reunited Chiodos To Rock 2025 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

Chiodos Continuing Reunion With Spring Tour Featuring Hawthorn Heights, Emmure

Chiodos 'Illuminaudio' Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Repress

News > Chiodos