10-10-2025
Danko Jones And Marty Friedman Pay Homage To KISS With 'Diamond In The Rough'

(CSM) Danko Jones are back with their explosive new single "Diamond In The Rough", the latest cut from their upcoming album Leo Rising - out November 21, 2025, via Perception - A Division of Reigning Phoenix Music and Sonic Unyon (Canada)!

The track is a high-voltage homage to classic KISS, supercharged by a blazing guest solo from guitar legend Marty Friedman (MEGADETH, CACOPHONY). The band comments: "Channeling early Kiss, this is a favorite of mine, especially with the one and only Marty Friedman on lead guitar!"

"Diamond In The Rough" channels the raw, unfiltered energy of 1970s arena rock. Friedman's fiery fretwork ignites the song, adding his unmistakable touch of guitar heroism that takes the band's signature power-trio sound into overdrive.

