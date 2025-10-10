Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releases New Solo Album 'Too Late To Be Cool'

Bernie Leadon is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, a GRAMMY Award winner, a multi-platinum seller as a founding member of the Eagles, and has his fingerprints on record-setting and genre-forming music. Not one to rest on his laurels, he returns today with his first new album in over two decades, Too Late To Be Cool.

With lyrics written by Leadon and production/engineering by mentor, friend, and longtime collaborator Glyn Johns, the project highlights lessons learned and memories made in his life and musical journey thus far. Tracked live to analog tape with studio musicians Tony Harrell on keys, Greg Morrow on drums, and Glenn Worf on bass, the album has already received praise from early listeners.

The country-rock originator announced his comeback album this summer, the first following his 2004 LP, Mirror. Since the announcement, Leadon has taken the stage, headlining AMERICANAFEST last month and appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame. He recently signed a long-term, worldwide publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music, reinforcing his connection and commitment to the industry at large.

The music pioneer's early career began with the Flying Burrito Brothers and Dillard & Clark before co-founding the Eagles alongside Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Randy Meisner. Together, the band would become one of the world's most prominent bands in music history, creating influential anthems that continue to impact generations of fans. His legacy continues to live on as a solo artist and decorated musician, proving that he will never go out of style. Stream the album here

Too Late To Be Cool Track List:

1. "Zero Sum Game"

2. "Telescope"

3. "Just A Little"

4. "Take It As It Comes"

5. "Everyone's Quirky"

6. "Go On Down to Mobile"

7. "Mama Didn't Raise No Fool"

8. "Too Late To Be Cool"

9. "Fathom"

10. "Coast Highway"

11. "Too Many Memories"

