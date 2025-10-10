.

Eric Church's Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive Coming To IMAX

10-10-2025
(EBM) Eric Church's celebrated Evangeline vs. The Machine 2025 album - alongside hits including "Desperate Man," "Give Me Back My Hometown," "Sinners Like Me," "Mistress Named Music" and "Springsteen" reimagined with a 6-piece band, 4-piece horns, 4-piece strings, 8-piece choir and vocalist Joanna Cotten all backing - comes to life with IMAX's groundbreaking 12-channel sound and unparalleled image quality and scale. Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive debuts exclusively in IMAX theatres across the U.S. and Canada beginning Friday, February 13, 2026.

In a first-ever partnership among IMAX, MCA, Mercury Studios and Q Prime South, the limited theatrical release sees Church perform his eighth studio album front-to-back before transitioning into his catalog hits with this expanded musical collaboration, filmed across two nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tenn.

"I've played a lot of shows. I've never had two nights like these where the room felt literally transported. We went to a different plane, musically, artistically, emotionally," Church reflects. "It was unforgettable and I'll remember it the rest of my days."

Whether transitioning from Evangeline vs. The Machine's album closer "Clap Hands" to "Desperate Man," or citing the sax-solo on "Springsteen," Whiskey Riff notes Church's album release shows "showed off not only his country music street cred but also wove in the rock, blues and soul sounds that have influenced the man behind the sunglasses."

Directed by Reid Long and Executive Produced by Barak Moffitt, Andrea Dunn, Mike Harris, Rob Femia and John Peets, Church is represented by WME, Q Prime South and MCA Nashville.

Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive Performers:
Eric Church, Lead Vocals and Guitar
Joanna Cotten, Vocals
Lee Hendricks, Bass
Craig Wright, Drums
Jeff Cease, SR Guitar
Jeff Hyde, Utility/BGV
Driver Williams, SL Guitar
John Henry Trinko, Keys

April Rucker, Choir Lead Alto
Maureen Murphy, Soprano
Amanda Broadway, Soprano
Devonne Fowlkes Alto
Samson White, Tenor
Armand Hutton, Bass
Gregory Breal Jr., Bass
Moiba Mustafa, Tenor

Roy Agee, Trombone
Evan Cobb, Saxophone
Michelle McClary, French Horn
Jeffrey Bailey, Trumpet

Eleonore Denig, Violin
Patrick Monnius, Viola
Kaitlyn Raitz, Cello
Kristin Weber, Violin

