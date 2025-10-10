Fred again.. Teams With Danny Brown, BEAM and PARISI For 'OGdub'

(Atlantic) Fred again.. releases new single "OGdub" with Danny Brown, BEAM and PARISI. "OGdub" is the second track from the new era of Fred's infinite, ever-evolving USB album, following "you're a star" with Amyl and the Sniffers last week.

Fred recently announced the next run of his acclaimed USB series, revealing he will be releasing ten songs and playing ten shows in ten cities around the world across ten weeks.

The first USB002 show took place at Glasgow's SECC last Friday with Fred being joined by HAAi. He also debuted an incredible installation by Boris Acket which will be at every USB002 show this year.

The second USB002 show takes place at Brussels' Gare Maritime tonight with local DJs KŌMA, LAURAVIOLI, DC Noises and SHOPLIFTER. Last night, Fred made an appearance on local station GIMIC Radio, founded by KOMA, playing alongside all of tonight's line-up.

Fred's USB album originally began in 2022, featuring tracks like "Baby Again", "Rumble" alongside Skrillex & Flowdan, "Jungle", "leavemealone" with Baby Keem and "stayinit" with Lil Yachty, as well as remixes from Nia Archives, HAAi and Rico Nasty, before the first collection was released on vinyl as USB001 in 2024.

Related Stories

Fred Again Teams With Amyl And The Sniffers For 'You're A Star'

Fred again Releases New Album 'Ten Days'

Fred Again Release 'USB001'

Fred again Does NPR Tiny Desk Concert

News > Fred again