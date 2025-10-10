.

Grace VanderWaal Shares Reflective New Ballad 'High'

10-10-2025
Grace VanderWaal Shares Reflective New Ballad 'High'

(HR) Grace VanderWaal returns with her new single "High," out now via PULSE Records. The reflective ballad captures the quiet beauty of fleeting, perfect moments - the kind that feel suspended in time and linger long after they've passed. Written during an unplanned studio session, "High" channels VanderWaal's instinctive, free-flowing creativity and her gift for transforming simple emotions into intimate, resonant storytelling.

Built around tender snapshots of nostalgia - "my breath starts to slow, in the front seat saying man it's been a long time"- and sun-soaked imagery like "white sugar in iced tea and porch light," the song drifts between memory and longing, soft as summer air.

Speaking about the new track, Grace reveals, "About a month ago, I went into the studio with no idea what I was going to write. I just started singing, 'Do you wanna get high?' and from there the idea came to make a song about those moments where everything already feels perfect... and then your friend looks at you and says, 'You know what would make this even better?'"

Related Stories
Grace VanderWaal Shares Reflective New Ballad 'High'

Grace VanderWaal To Join Francis Ford Coppola For Screening of Megalopolis

Grace VanderWaal Previews New CHILDSTAR Album With 'Proud' Single

News > Grace VanderWaal

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover- The Moody Blues Legend John Lodge Dies 'Suddenly And Unexpectedly'- No Doubt Sphere Las Vegas- Rob Zombie- more

Reviews

On The Record: Foghat, Warrant, Slaughter and Clueless Soundtrack

Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon

Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides

RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1

It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children

Latest News

AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover

Cheap Trick Deliver 'The Riff That Won't Quit'

The Rasmus Recruit Tyler Connolly For 'Creatures Of Chaos'

Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releases New Solo Album 'Too Late To Be Cool'

Chiodos Joins Lineup Of When We Were Young Festival

Supergroup CVCHE Share New Track 'The Star'

Briston Maroney Tributes Ozzy Osbourne With Black Sabbath Covers

Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album