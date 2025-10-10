Grace VanderWaal Shares Reflective New Ballad 'High'

(HR) Grace VanderWaal returns with her new single "High," out now via PULSE Records. The reflective ballad captures the quiet beauty of fleeting, perfect moments - the kind that feel suspended in time and linger long after they've passed. Written during an unplanned studio session, "High" channels VanderWaal's instinctive, free-flowing creativity and her gift for transforming simple emotions into intimate, resonant storytelling.
Built around tender snapshots of nostalgia - "my breath starts to slow, in the front seat saying man it's been a long time"- and sun-soaked imagery like "white sugar in iced tea and porch light," the song drifts between memory and longing, soft as summer air.
Speaking about the new track, Grace reveals, "About a month ago, I went into the studio with no idea what I was going to write. I just started singing, 'Do you wanna get high?' and from there the idea came to make a song about those moments where everything already feels perfect... and then your friend looks at you and says, 'You know what would make this even better?'"
