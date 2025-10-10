Kodak Black And Chance the Rapper Team Up With 'Still Get Chanel'

(IC) Kodak Black teams up with Chance the Rapper for "Still Get Chanel," a romantically themed cut that revels in the creative chemistry between two artists who fluidly blend soulful melodies with freewheeling bars. Additionally, Kodak officially announces his next studio album Just Getting Started out on Halloween 10.31.

"Still Get Chanel" produced by Kodak's longtime producer Dr. Zeus, finds Kodak getting vulnerable over chiming keys and booming drums. He brings his distinct brand of blues to the opening lines, describing a moment where he sought forgiveness from a partner who left him: "I was all f----- up, I was down as f--- / Like the grass stop growin', the wind stop blowin' / The birds stop chirpin' and lightning struck / But you still get Chanel and chocolate and stuff." Chance similarly dedicates his verse to the kind of love that deserves to be nurtured - and spoiled by a trip to Rodeo Drive - mixing athletic wordplay with sincere reflection as he glides across the beat.

It's been several years since the duo last linked up on record - on 2 Chainz' 2017 track "I'm Not Crazy, Life Is." Chance, of course, is coming off the release of his long-awaited second album, STAR LINE, while Kodak continues his prolific streak both in the studio and around the communities he grew up in. In the summer, he received the key to his home city, Pompano Beach, Florida, in recognition of his significant generosity and impact over the years. He marked the honor with a song and locally shot video, "Keys to the City."

