Larkin Poe Release 'Bloom' Deluxe Featuring 'An Acoustic Companion Volume II'

(BHM) Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY Award-winning duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - is thrilled to release Bloom deluxe edition featuring An Acoustic Companion Volume II via their own Tricki-Woo Records.

A limited-edition picture disc vinyl pressing of An Acoustic Companion Volume II and deluxe CD version of Bloom - featuring an alternate album cover and all five new tracks - will be available exclusively on tour and at the official Larkin Poe webstore. Ahead of the release, the band shared "Mockingbird (Unplugged)," a beautiful rendition of Bloom's deeply contemplative opening track. The focus track for today's release is both a band and a fan favorite, "You Are The River." A lyric video is streaming now.

Says Larkin Poe: "When we decided to reinterpret 'You Are The River' for Acoustic Companion Vol II, we wanted to do our best to let the tenderness and vulnerability of the song shine through. The lyrics of "You Are The River" are deeply personal and were written during a time when I needed a beacon of hope. Being able to re-record the song in such a pure way, with the lush tones of the piano and the dobro, felt healing. "

The deluxe album features five stripped-down versions of songs from the critically acclaimed, chart-topping LP. Today's release follows 2023's An Acoustic Companion, which collected stripped-down versions of four fan favorites from their album Self Made Man.

"We wrote and recorded our album Bloom a whirlwind year and a half ago," say Larkin Poe. "In the intervening time, we've carried the songs of 'Bloom all across the USA on tour and have gotten to know them in an even deeper and more personal way. Being able to find some stillness in which to reimagine some of our favorite songs from the album has awoken yet another wave of rebirth in our creative souls, and we can't wait for folks to experience the re-blooming of Bloom."

Long hailed as one of hardest working acts on the road today, Larkin Poe will bring their hugely successful Bloom Tour 2025 to Europe and the United Kingdom beginning October 17 at Manchester, UK's Manchester Academy and then making headline stops in France, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, and Belgium through late November. Special guest on all dates will be Son Little. In addition, the duo are set for top-billed appearances at a number of upcoming events and festivals, including Tommy Emmanuel's Guitar Camp USA: Nashville 2025 (October 9-12), The Big Easy Cruise (sailing January 18-25, 2026 from Fort Lauderdale, FL to New Orleans, LA and Cozumel, MX), and Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend in Miramar Beach, FL (April 10-12, 2026) and California's famed Stagecoach Music Festival.

