Michael Buble Shares Previously Unreleased 'Just Like You' From 'It's Time' 20th Anniversary Edition

(Warner) Michael Buble is marking yet another milestone as he celebrates two decades of his multi-platinum second full-length offering, It's Time, with the release of a brand new 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition. Boasting two previously unreleased tracks as well as bonus remixes, studio and live recordings, the album is available in multiple configurations, including 2LP Silver Vinyl, 2CD, and Digital Deluxe versions.

Heralding the release in July, Buble shared the first of two previously unreleased songs entitled "Just Like You." He initially wrote the song at 16-years-old. However, "Just Like You" stands out as classic Buble through and through with its warm production, vibrant instrumentation, and bold vocals.

Additionally, the 20th Anniversary Deluxe includes the wistful and nostalgic "I'll Be Seeing You," the second previously unreleased track, as well as newly remastered bonus tracks such as "Mack The Knife," "Dream A Little Dream Of Me," "I'm Beginning To See The Light," and more. Produced by a legendary triumvirate of David Foster, Humberto Gatica, and Tommy LiPuma, It's Time originally landed on February 8, 2005. It topped the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart at #1 and cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard200 at #7.

It continues a prolific season for the five-time GRAMMY Award-winner who returned as a coach on NBC's The Voice for a monumental third consecutive season. Buble joined the powerhouse coaching panel in September 2024 and made a huge splash, taking home back-to-back wins on both Seasons 26 and 27. Season 28 of The Voice premiered on Monday, September 22.

