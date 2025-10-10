Noah Cyrus Shares 'Love Is A Canyon' Featuring Orville Peck

(HRPR) Noah Cyrus releases the Deluxe version of her critically-acclaimed, sophomore album I WANT MY LOVED ONE TO GO WITH ME, out now via RECORDS/Columbia Records.

The newly expanded collection features three previously unheard tracks; including "Love Is A Canyon" featuring Orville Peck, "If There's a Heaven," featuring Stephen Wilson Jr., and "way of the world" demo version recorded on the day Noah and longtime collaborator PJ Harding wrote the song.

Rooted in Americana, indie folk, and country music, and co-produced by Noah Cyrus alongside trusted collaborators Mike Crosseyand PJ Harding, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME is an other-worldly, humbling and heartfelt listening experience, mixing ethereal and whispered vocals with full-throated declarations, all tied together by gorgeous organic instrumentation; pedal steel, banjo, dulcimer, mandolin, cellos, and acoustic guitars framing Noah's smoky and distinctive voice.

"For a long time, I couldn't really trust in my own choices. I had to learn how to make decisions for myself and make that transition into adulthood," Noah Cyrus, now 25, says. "But I've found who I am, I know who I am, and this record shows what I had inside me all this time. This album is me."

On I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME Noah Cyrus continues to walk, confident in the knowledge that she's finally found herself.

Related Stories

Noah Cyrus Expands 'I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me'

Marcus King Band Recruit Noah Cyrus For 'The Shadows'

Noah Cyrus Delivers 'I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME'

Noah Cyrus Teams With Blake Shelton For 'New Country'

News > Noah Cyrus