Priscilla Block Streaming New Album 'Things You Didn't See'

() RIAA PLATINUM-selling artist Priscilla Block's sophomore album Things You Didn't See - a 14-track, David Garcia-produced pop-country portrait of unvarnished vulnerability, healing and resilience - is available today via MCA.
The record has also been featured on UPROXX, Consequence, GRAMMY.com, and more. Leading into today's release, Block performed "You're Breaking My Heart (Cecilia)," a fiery reimagining of the 1970 Simon & Garfunkel classic, on NBC's Today Show in August, and she is set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, October 17 (check local listings). Stream the album here
Block is set to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour: Things You Didn't See, kicking off October 23 in Fort Myers, FL, with Greylan James and Payton Smith joining on select dates. She is currently on Cole Swindell's Happy Hour Sad Tour through the end of the month and recently announced her debut headline show, "Priscilla Block & Friends," at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, slated for March 4, 2026.
