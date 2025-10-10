.

Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album

10-10-2025
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album

(NBR) Rob Zombie returns for his 8th studio album, The Great Satan, out February 27th from Nuclear Blast Records and has shared a self-directed music video for the first single "Punks and Demons."

Following the success of his Top 10 charting record The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021), Zombie is back, revisiting his early Hellbilly roots for a slaughterhouse of anthemic punk infused heavy rock/metal.

The Great Satan Tracklist: 1. F.T.W. 84 2. Tarantula 3. (I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller 4. Heathen Days 5. Who Am I 6. Black Rat Coffin 7. Sir Lord Acid Wolfman 8. Punks And Demons 9. The Devilman 10. Out of Sight 11. Revolution Motherf***ers 12. Welcome To The Electric Age 13. The Black Scorpion 14. Unclean Animals 15. Grave Discontent

Related Stories
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album

Arctic Monkeys, Rammstein and Rob Zombie Highlight Barnes & Noble's Albums of the Month

Rob Zombie Reunited With Blasko Ahead Of Alice Cooper Freaks On Parade Tour

Pantera, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

John 5 Shares 'Strung Out' Play Through Video

News > Rob Zombie

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Moody Blues Legend John Lodge Dies 'Suddenly And Unexpectedly'- No Doubt Reuniting For Sphere Las Vegas Shows- New Guns N' Roses Album Is Coming- more

Reviews

On The Record: Foghat, Warrant, Slaughter and Clueless Soundtrack

Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon

Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides

RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1

It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children

Latest News

Briston Maroney Tributes Ozzy Osbourne With Black Sabbath Covers

Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album

King Ultramega Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Say Hello 2 Heaven' Cover

Singled Out: Breakup Shoes' Universal

Danko Jones And Marty Friedman Pay Homage To KISS With 'Diamond In The Rough'

The Pretty Reckless To Deliver Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas EP

No Doubt Reuniting For Sphere Las Vegas Shows

The Moody Blues Legend John Lodge Dies 'Suddenly And Unexpectedly'