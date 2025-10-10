(NBR) Rob Zombie returns for his 8th studio album, The Great Satan, out February 27th from Nuclear Blast Records and has shared a self-directed music video for the first single "Punks and Demons."
Following the success of his Top 10 charting record The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021), Zombie is back, revisiting his early Hellbilly roots for a slaughterhouse of anthemic punk infused heavy rock/metal.
The Great Satan Tracklist: 1. F.T.W. 84 2. Tarantula 3. (I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller 4. Heathen Days 5. Who Am I 6. Black Rat Coffin 7. Sir Lord Acid Wolfman 8. Punks And Demons 9. The Devilman 10. Out of Sight 11. Revolution Motherf***ers 12. Welcome To The Electric Age 13. The Black Scorpion 14. Unclean Animals 15. Grave Discontent
Arctic Monkeys, Rammstein and Rob Zombie Highlight Barnes & Noble's Albums of the Month
Rob Zombie Reunited With Blasko Ahead Of Alice Cooper Freaks On Parade Tour
Pantera, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
John 5 Shares 'Strung Out' Play Through Video
The Moody Blues Legend John Lodge Dies 'Suddenly And Unexpectedly'- No Doubt Reuniting For Sphere Las Vegas Shows- New Guns N' Roses Album Is Coming- more
On The Record: Foghat, Warrant, Slaughter and Clueless Soundtrack
Interview: Eagles Cofounder Bernie Leadon
Kate Bush - Best of the Other Sides
RockPile: Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 1
It's Kid Stuff! A Gift Guide for Children
Briston Maroney Tributes Ozzy Osbourne With Black Sabbath Covers
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album
King Ultramega Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Say Hello 2 Heaven' Cover
Singled Out: Breakup Shoes' Universal
Danko Jones And Marty Friedman Pay Homage To KISS With 'Diamond In The Rough'
The Pretty Reckless To Deliver Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas EP
No Doubt Reuniting For Sphere Las Vegas Shows
The Moody Blues Legend John Lodge Dies 'Suddenly And Unexpectedly'