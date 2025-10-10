Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album

(NBR) Rob Zombie returns for his 8th studio album, The Great Satan, out February 27th from Nuclear Blast Records and has shared a self-directed music video for the first single "Punks and Demons."

Following the success of his Top 10 charting record The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021), Zombie is back, revisiting his early Hellbilly roots for a slaughterhouse of anthemic punk infused heavy rock/metal.

The Great Satan Tracklist: 1. F.T.W. 84 2. Tarantula 3. (I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller 4. Heathen Days 5. Who Am I 6. Black Rat Coffin 7. Sir Lord Acid Wolfman 8. Punks And Demons 9. The Devilman 10. Out of Sight 11. Revolution Motherf***ers 12. Welcome To The Electric Age 13. The Black Scorpion 14. Unclean Animals 15. Grave Discontent

