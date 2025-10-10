Steve Aoki, Blasterjaxx And Lil Jon Deliver 'Get Down'

(PR) Steve Aoki and Blasterjaxx deliver two electrifying tracks guaranteed to set crowds ablaze. Leading the charge is "Get Down", a no-holds-barred Big Room banger featuring Lil Jon's iconic hype calls, sky-high builds, and crushing drops that embody pure mainstage energy. Following is "Shake That", a high-octane track designed to keep the dancefloor moving with relentless rhythms and unforgettable hooks.
Aoki shares; "Every time I link with Blasterjaxx we try to build something that pushes the crowd into a different dimension. With Lil Jon jumping on 'Get Down,' it became this wild call-to-arms that only he can deliver. And 'Shake That' is pure release - it's about letting go and losing yourself in the moment. These tracks remind me why I love making records for the dancefloor."
Aoki and Blasterjaxx's collaboration with Lil Jon adds an extra layer of hype, merging iconic and instantly-recognizable vocals with massive drops that are tailor-made for mainstage mayhem. Meanwhile, "Shake That" showcases Aoki and Blasterjaxx's signature production style: high-energy, infectious, and impossible not to dance to.
Blasterjaxx add; "Shake That' has been sitting on our hard drive for more than 2,5 years. We always knew it had something special, it just needed the right time to see the light."
