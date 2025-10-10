Supergroup CVCHE Share New Track 'The Star'

(Press Here) Experimental electronic supergroup CVCHE have released their new single "The Star" from their upcoming debut album Get Fluffy, out later this year. "The Star" is transportive, mesmerizing galaxy of Rural Canadian Techno that beamed down to earth during a late-night jam session with Chris Seligman, founding member of acclaimed Canadian indie-rock band Stars.

"We were in the studio late one night, mostly just dialing in sounds and chasing ideas. Nothing too serious at first," shares CVCHE on how the new single came to be. "At some point we started shaping these space-inspired tones on the synths, not with any grand plan, just because they felt good. The name came naturally. It was a starry night. Chris Seligman was there. He is a Star. And is in the band Stars. Everything was pointing upward. So, we called it The Star. It was either that or "Untitled Version 47," and this one sounded a bit better. Obviously because Chris Seligman is a legend. A nice little late-night sock-jam session."

Harnessing the powerhouse talents of Jimmy Shaw (Metric, Broken Social Scene), Liam O'Neil (Kings of Leon), Dave Hodge (Broken Social Scene, Leisure Cruise), and conceptual artist Jon Morris (Windmill Factory, NOWHERE.io) to quietly redefine a genre of electronic music that no one asked to be redefined, CVCHE (pronounced "Ceviche") have been rolling out music from their forthcoming debut album including their recent single "Thumper," a dreamy, uplifting track perfect for road tripping through the mountains or laying in the grass, which followed their bewildering symphony "Never Whatever."

Related Stories

Singled Out: Supergroup CVCHE's Thumper

News > CVCHE