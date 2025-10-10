The Rasmus Recruit Tyler Connolly For 'Creatures Of Chaos'

(SRO) The Rasmus have teamed with Theory of A Deadman's lead singer Tyler Connolly to release an exciting new version of thier powerful outsider anthem "Creatures of Chaos." Out today (October 10), this notably marks The Rasmus' first US rock radio single.

"Tyler [Connolly] is an amazing singer and he added a new dimension to the song," says frontman Lauri Ylonen. "This song is one of our best from the new album and it's so cool that it gets some spotlight now."

Tyler Connolly shares: "I got asked to guest sing on this Rasmus song and once I heard it, I was like, 'Heck Yeah'! Loved the track and love the band! Really enjoyed the back-and-forth verses between us, and it truly rocks! Now I got to get myself to Finland!!!"

Lauri explains that "Creatures of Chaos" is a "global shout out and an invitation to all misfits and anyone out there who's ever felt like an outsider to join us! It was one of the first songs, and that's kind of how the album title came about. It's also about accepting people as they are, which in this world is getting much harder for people to do. For me, it's more personal: I sing like I could have been a soldier, but I'm afraid of guns. I could have been this or that, but I wasn't strong enough to be those. My job is to do this. And I'm singing to one fan in the front row, giving her or him strength to carry on. It's another kind of hero."

"Creatures of Chaos" is "also about the pressure of social media," elaborates Lauri. "People feel like by 25 they need to have money, investments, be somebody. A lot of people are scared of growing up. I've always gained strength from being the underdog, and I love that. It keeps me going."

Back in March, THE RASMUS-Lauri Ylonen (vocals), Emppu Suhonen (guitars), Eero Heinonen (bass), and Aki Hakala (drums)-originally released "Creatures of Chaos." The track was the second single from their 11th studio album, WEIRDO, which arrived September 12 via Better Noise Music (the band's first for the label) and Playground Music.

Related Stories

The Rasmus Recruit The Funeral Portrait Singer Lee Jennings For 'Weirdo'

Bad Wolves Share 'Say It Again' Feature The Rasmus' Lauri Ylonen

The Rasmus Release 'Break These Chains' Video

The Rasmus Reveal 'Creatures of Chaos' Video

News > The Rasmus