Ty Myers Taps Marcus King For 'Two Trains'

(Columbia) Ty Myers' new release "Two Trains" lives up to the promise of its title as two powerhouse talents converge on the same track. Running full steam ahead with a roaring feature by Marcus King.

This Little Feat cover notably marks the first collaboration between Myers and the GRAMMY Award-nominated vocalist, guitarist, and producer, but it's so smooth that it sounds like they've been playing together forever. As if turning the clock back to the seventies, the Brandon Hood-produced tune's funky wah-drenched riffing bolts down a head-nodding groove accented by bright piano.

With lyrics by Lowell George, Myers looks back on the twists and turns of a runaway relationship. He sets the scene with an admission, "And as my time went by I was satisfied / 'Til that situation it took me by surprise / And now there's two trains running on that line." King answers with a soulful cameo, and his delicately grizzled delivery practically melts into the soundscape. Simmering guitar solos conduct a similar call-and-response, topping the song off with an abundance of six-string fireworks fired off by sought-after Nashville players Tom Bukovac and Kris Donegan.

As seen in the adjoining John Park-directed visualizer, Myers and King recorded "Two Trains" together at the historic FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. It's also where Myers cut his string of recent fan-favorites: "Leaving Carolina," "Through a Screen," and "Come On Over, Baby." With one unleashed per month since July, the momentum has only intensified as we approach the impending release of his mega-anticipated sophomore album.

