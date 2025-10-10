Zach John King Shares New Song 'Still Feel The Burn'

(SMN) Zach John King today releases a new track, "Still Feel The Burn." Written by King, Ryan Hurd, and Matt Dragstrem, the song puts a clever spin on the idea of feeling the presence of an ex everywhere, finding it tough to move on.
Anchored by a melancholy melody, the track captures King's distinct sound, combining elements of country, indie rock, and vulnerable lyrics with vivid imagery.
King shared the meaning of the track, stating, "'Still Feel The Burn' is a story about not really being able to get over the pain of a memory, even long after that person's gone. And at the rock bottom of it all, you figure out that there's really nothing you can do to drown them out."
Along with "Still Feel The Burn," King released track "Space" this August, with Morgan Wallen sharing the song and remarking that King is "ready for launch."
