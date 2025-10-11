Darren Kiely Shares New Song 'Bound'

(SMN) Free Flight Records artist Darren Kiely has releases a new track entitled "Bound," which is the follow-up to his cover of The Killers' "When You Were Young."

Written by Kiely, Jamie Kenney, and Ava Suppelsa, the track tells the story of a narrator reminiscing about a previous relationship and struggling to fully move on. Framed by simple production, the mid-tempo track features honest, vulnerable lyrics and Kiely's ability to convey emotion with his vocals.

Kiely shared the meaning behind the track, stating "Bound captures the drowning pull of hope and heartbreak colliding, where fragments of the past keep twisting into the present like a rope you can't cut."

Kiely has also had a packed touring schedule this year, recently wrapping his "Your Love, Your Lighting Tour" throughout the US as well as a worldwide tour this summer.

Hailing from Co. Cork, Ireland, Darren Kiely's fresh, folk-infused sound originates from his inherited love of traditional Irish music, intertwined with modern influences such as The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, and Noah Kahan. At just five years old, Darren learned the tin whistle, and at eight years old he picked up the fiddle, eventually teaching himself to play guitar as well. Darren began singing in 2019, quickly garnering attention for his raw and fervent vocals and emotive delivery. After winning numerous honors at a national level in Irish traditional music, Darren found his way to NYC in 2022 to continue developing his own music and sound, and soon after headed to the songwriting hub of Nashville. Signing to Free Flight Records, Kiely's unique presentation of folk-inspired melodies and production, along with lush storytelling, which echoes the backdrop of the Irish countryside where he was raised, are the forefront of his debut EP, Lost. The seven-track project explores the triumphant war of overcoming self-doubt, struggling to find himself, questioning emotions and seeking answers, while his follow up EP, From The Dark, Kiely takes his craft to new heights as he explores the harsh realities that come with growing up and moving on. Lost features the track "Mom & Dad," which debuted in the Top 40 on the Irish Singles Chart and Top 5 on the Irish Homegrown chart, as well as fan-favorite "Sunrise" which reached No. 1 on the chart.

