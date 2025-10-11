Demi Lovato Officially Releases 'Kiss' Along With New Video

(IR) GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has released her viral, fan-demanded song "Kiss," delivering yet another dance pop banger from her forthcoming ninth studio album It's Not That Deep - and the most anticipated track yet.

Produced by Zhone (Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Kesha), "Kiss" is a flirty, sensual and irresistible record that perfectly encapsulates the ethos of It's Not That Deep: letting loose, having fun and enjoying life's pleasures. "Kiss" instantly became a viral sensation when Demi first teased the song at LOOSE in Los Angeles on August 1st, followed by another viral moment during Demi's PAPER Magazine cover celebration in New York City on September 15 - earning over a combined 60 million views on these two clips alone.

Directed by 91 Rules, the music video brings the song's spirit to life as Demi embodies the lyrics, inviting everyone around her to tap into their own sense of freedom and desire by kissing for fun. The visual is lighthearted yet subversive, capturing the essence of the lyric "it's not that deep, unless you want it to be," which also serves as the origin for the album title.

"Kiss" follows the release of the sleek and sexy electro-pop track "Fast" and the fierce, anthemic banger "Here All Night." Executive produced by Zhone, the 11-track It's Not That Deep (out October 24 via DLG Recordings/Island Records) revisits the dance-pop sound threaded through Demi's most iconic records and channels a celebratory energy rooted in confidence and release.

