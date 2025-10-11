Eddie Benjamin And Shawn Mendes Take Fans 'HOME' With New Song

(Epic) Australian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Eddie Benjamin has teamed up with his current tour partner Shawn Mendes with the new song "HOME" and accompanying music video.

Performed by Eddie and Shawn on acoustic guitar - and produced by Eddie with co-production by Alex Salibian (Harry Styles) - "HOME" is an intricately strummed folk ballad about the exquisite ache of letting someone important go. "I wanna fall into your collar, it makes the world a little smaller," Eddie begins. "I wanna feel it for a moment, but can we leave the door cracked open?" That push-and-pull of craving both connection and freedom also shapes Shawn's tender verse. "I have this recurring dream, you build a life with someone else," he coos. "I swear I want you to be happy / Hell, I want that for myself."

The "HOME" video is suitably cozy and raw, finding Eddie and Shawn strumming their guitars in the woods at night without another soul in sight. Directed by Mitch deQuilettes (Shygirl, Childish Gambino), the heartfelt performance captures the song's emotional gravitas as well as their thoughtful delivery, proven chemistry, and the delicacy of their songwriting.

"HOME" notably reunites Eddie with Shawn Mendes after the two closely collaborated across the entirety of Shawn's 2024 self-titled album. "Creating 'HOME' with Shawn was a natural experience," notes Eddie. "I'm grateful to not only make music with my closest friends, but to do life with them, too."

The duo are together on the North American tour leg of Shawn Mendes' On The Road Again, which kicked off on September 25 in Boston, MA. Set to wrap next Friday, October 17, at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA

