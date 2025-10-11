English Teacher Streaming' This Could Be A Remix' Album

() Leeds indie figureheads English Teacher have released This Could Be A Remix Album out now. Featuring 13 remixes and reworks of their 2024 Mercury Prize-winning debut album This Could Be Texas by a stellar cast of artists, the LP follows their U.S. headline tour and precedes their biggest-ever UK headline run to date this November, which includes sold-out shows in London, Manchester and Leeds.
The project includes contributions from cult icons and some of today's most exciting artists, including Fontaines D.C. DJs, SHERELLE, Daniel Avery, Water From Your Eyes, Baxter Dury, Working Men's Club; the reworked album provides a true celebratory moment for the band's critically acclaimed debut record.
Speaking on the release, the band shared: "So grateful that some of our favourite contemporary artists and friends were up for doing this with us x" Stream the album here
English Teacher Announce North American Tour
