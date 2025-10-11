HAIM And Bon Iver Share New Collaboration 'Tie You Down'

(BT) HAIM have shared a new track, "Tie you down," a collaboration with Bon Iver. HAIM have also announced a deluxe release of their highly acclaimed album, I quit, dropping October 17th on Columbia Records.

"Tie you down" blends HAIM'S genre-bending sound with Bon Iver's signature vocal for a unique meeting point of their creative worlds. The track features warm harmonizing between Danielle Haim and Justin Vernon set to a reflective, slow groove arrangement produced by Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim and Justin Vernon. "Tie you down" reunites Danielle and Vernon following "If Only I Could Wait," which appeared on Bon Iver's album SABLE, fABLE earlier this year.

The deluxe release of their fourth studio album I quit features its original 15 tracks, "Tie you down," and two additional, new unreleased songs, "The story of us" and "Even the bad times" (see below for tracklisting). Produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle Haim, I quit is a monument to the unmatched power in unapologetically shedding what's holding you back and the sweeping impact of that self-reclamation. Upon its release, Rolling Stone declared it's, "one of their brightest sets yet, full of romantic freedom and brimming with bangers." Variety noted it's "as bold as it means to be," while NPR raved, "this is an open the car windows, let your hair down and drive away from your problems kind of album," and The Wall Street Journal called it "bright and uplifting." Highlights on I quit includes "Relationships", "Down to be wrong", "Everybody's trying to figure me out", and "Take me back".

HAIM is wrapping up the successful leg of their North American "I quit tour," and taking the show to the UK next for a string of dates kicking off October 24th. The band also are appearing at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles for an intimate performance/Q&A on October 13th

