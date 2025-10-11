Jenna Paulette Teams With Jake Worthington For 'Chasin' Whiskey'

(EBM) Leo33's rising country artist Jenna Paulette teams with Jake Worthington on a new duet version of the track "Chasin' Whiskey," uncorking a barstool ballad with a lonesome badlands sway.

Out today and written by Joe Fox and Tony Lane, the tune was originally released as a solo track on Paulette's 2024 sophomore album, Horseback, and now finds a broken-hearted pair drowning their sorrows, after love rode off into the sunset for good.

Choosing Worthington as her duet partner was an easy choice for Paulette, who explained their connection, sharing, "Jake and I have been friends for a while, his wife Sophie and I had our babies a few weeks apart and we both hail from Texas with strong ties to Oklahoma. Outside of that, he's just hard not to love. He has one of the most iconic voices of our generation and I'm just so thankful that he hopped on this song with me. It feels like it should've always been this way."

"I'm honored to be on this song with my friend Jenna," Worthington adds. "I think she's stand up, 10 out of 10, one of one. I think this song's great, it's got a great story, we've all been there, and I'm proud to sing it with her."

Featuring a dark-neon vibe built on aching Western fiddle and woozy steel guitar, Paulette's pristine twang joins Worthington's barrel-chested baritone, as the new-age country traditionalists come to the same, unfortunate conclusion: You can't fence in a wild heart.

I chased a cowboy, now I'm chasin' whiskey

It burns goin' down like the farewell he wished me

Gave him my heart and look where it gets me

I chased a cowboy, now I'm chasin' whiskey

"Chasin' Whiskey" (feat. Jake Worthington) follows the September release of Paulette's easy-rolling "Steady," which the lifelong cowgirl co-wrote with Will Bundy and Rhett Akins. All about the romantic bliss of a trusty, dependable partner, the tune marks a preview of Paulette's upcoming 2026 recording project.

Meanwhile, the Texas native likewise teamed with hitmaker Ashley McBryde on a new duet version of "The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song)," which was also featured on Horseback as a solo ballad.

In other news, the new mom recently welcomed the fall line of her CowboyGirl range-wear collection, in partnership with Ely Cattleman. Arriving one year after her women's fashion brand launched, it features fresh seasonal details - including new autumn-oriented colors, a seasonal plaid and an expansion of the line to include the Little CowboyGirl collection (designed with the same fabrics in a "mommy down" style for mothers and daughters to wear together).

Related Stories

Jenna Paulette Reveals New Single 'Steady'

Jenna Paulette & Ashley McBryde Share 'The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song)' Duet

Jenna Paulette Shares New Song 'How To Make A Cowboy Cry'

Jenna Paulette Delivers Her New Album 'Horseback'

News > Jenna Paulette