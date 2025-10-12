Jisoo And Zayn Share New Duet 'Eyes Closed'

(Warner) Jisoo unites with Zayn to release the epic new collaborative single "Eyes Closed." Set to expansive, genre-swirling production, the duet captures the nervous anticipation and thrilling freefall of diving into new love without looking back.
The momentous team-up arrives as Jisoo continues to delight audiences on Blackpink's Deadline World Tour, which has sold out stadiums on multiple continents already . Meanwhile, Zayn is set to kick off 2026 with his first-ever Las Vegas residency, marking the beginning of what will be a massive year as he gears up for his next chapter.
"Eyes Closed" opens on a tender moment. "Time is standing still and I don't want to leave your lips / Tracing my body with your fingertips," sings Jisoo, and Zayn replies, "I know what you're feeling and I know you want to say it / I do too, but we gotta be patient." Their cinematic story unfolds as the soundtrack deepens - warm keys and raw acoustic guitar mix with throbbing bass synth, and loads of gravity-free atmosphere. Together, their soulful vocals make a vow as they build into the huge chorus: "Say, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed / Better if we keep it where we don't know / The beds we been in, the names and the faces of who we were with / And oh, ain't nobody perfect but it's all good / The past can't hurt us if we don't look / Let's let it go, better if we fall in love with our eyes closed."
