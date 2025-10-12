John 5 Shares 'Moon Glow' Visualizer

(FR PR) John 5 releases his latest solo album Ghost, produced and mixed by Barry Pointer and featuring guest spots from Tommy Lee, Stephen Perkins, Bryan Beller and Kenny Aronoff, among others.
Therecord release also comes with a brand-new single "Moon Glow," featuring Matt Bissonette on bass and Marco Minnemann on drums and is accompanied by a visualizer.
"Moon Glow" follows previous anchor tracks, including "Hollywood Story" (about the first time John 5 picked up a guitar and the path that led him to the incredible career he has today) as well as "Fiend" and "Deviant".
Says John 5 of Ghost: "If my life could be put to music, it would be this album."
