John Bush Talks Anthrax, Armored Saint, Metallica and More with Mark Strigl

(Talking Metal) On this episode of Talking Metal, Mark Strigl speaks with John Bush of Category 7 and Armored Saint. John, of course, is also well-known for his years fronting Anthrax.

Topics include: His time in Anthrax, working with Dimebag Darrell of Pantera, his upcoming shows performing Anthrax material, the new Armored Saint album and the band's history, tis new group, Category 7, and his long-running connection to Metallica.

Here is an excerpt: Strigl: Metallica. How many times were you approached to join the group? Was it more than once? Cause some interviews I read, it sounds like maybe it was numerous times.

John Bush: You know, I think before Kill' Em All was recorded it was really the first time. I think that they, my friend John Kornarans is a connection with them, and I still play pickup basketball with John. And he knew them, he was there like in the very, very early days of Metallica, him and Brian, actually Brian Slagel.

He says, he always talks about like the guestless name at a show they did where it had said John Bush, "new singer", and I was on the list. And I was at like the Woodstock, which is in Orange County, probably was 1982. So that was the first time.

And then we got to know them because then we started playing shows with them and then kind of came back up. And I guess that I was, you know, as again, I've said this a million times, well, number one, I'm the guy who said no to Metallica. So like probably the biggest moron in the world. But it just really was never my destiny.

