Men Without Hats Going To The Moon With New Album

(CCM) Men Without Hats are excited to announce the Friday, November 14 release of Men Without Hats On The Moon, the forthcoming seven-song album from the '80s Canadian new wave/synth-pop legends.

Produced by GRAMMY and Juno Award winner Brian Howes (Simple Plan, Hinder), mixed by the legendary Mark Needham (The Killers, Elton John), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, U2), Men Without Hats On The Moon features everything from cheeky & fun, dance-ready anthems ("I Love the '80s", "In Glorious Days") to sweeping, sentimental ballads ("Run Away", "Love Me Tomorrow") that sound as if they were lifted directly from the decade that spawned this iconic outfit. The new album marks a high-voltage return for a band whose influence on pop culture is still alive and pogo-dancing.

"'In Glorious Days' was my first experience with truly collaborative writing," frontman Ivan Doroschuk recalls of the song's inception. "I found working with Brian [Howes] effortless; the direction and flow of the song came so naturally, and the result is what I believe to be an amazing hybrid of the classic Men Without Hats sound with a new, modern synth-wave sonic sensibility. I can't wait to play 'In Glorious Days' live for our fans. I have a feeling it's going to be a new crowd favorite!" Stream "In Glorious Days" and "I Love the '80s" on YouTube HERE. Pre-save, pre-add and pre-order Men Without Hats On The Moon HERE.

Additionally, Men Without Hats will be making numerous headline and festival appearances through 2025 and into 2026. Performing on the upcoming Abducted By The '80s Tour that will feature Wang Chung and Naked Eyes, the band will also be headlining shows across parts of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. east coast through December.



OCTOBER

16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker ~

17 - Miami, FL - The Moss Center ~

18 - Ft. Pierce, FL - Sunrise Theatre ~

19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre ~

NOVEMBER

07 - Cancun, MX - The Sands Resort #

18 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre #

19 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts & Events #

20 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club #

21 - Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre #

DECEMBER

27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort *

28 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino *

29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square *

31 - Las Vegas, NV - Casablanca Resort #

JANUARY 2026

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent #

20 - Calgary, AB - Bell Concert Hall #

22 - Edmonton, AB - Pure Casino #

24 - Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino #

FEBRUARY 2026

05 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Casino #

06 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues #

07 - Menlo Park CA - The Guild Theatre #

27 - Port Canaveral, FL ^

~ - Abducted By The '80s Tour feat. Wang Chung, Naked Eyes

# - headline show

* - Totally Tubular Festival

^ - The '80s Cruise (February 27 - March 6)

