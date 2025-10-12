Puddle of Mudd Tribute Lane Staley, Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell With 'Firefly'

(PM) Puddle of Mudd have released their new lyric video for the song "Firefly." This track comes from the band's latest album, Kiss the Machine, which was released earlier this year in the spring.

Frontman Wes Scantlin says, "I wrote 'Firefly' as a tribute to Lane Staley, Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell, and all the fallen soldiers who gave their lives. Their voices and sacrifices lit a fire in me, and I wanted this song to be a way of keeping their light alive."

Scantlin also notes, "They all struggled with demons most people couldn't see, and the song is my way of recognizing that pain while keeping their light alive. I've been through my own battles too, and I'm in a better place now. I feel lucky to still be here. I'm a lucky dude. Music heals me, and I hope it heals others as well."

"Firefly" was cathartic for Scantlin to create, as the song serves as both a tribute and a personal reflection. The track weaves together themes of grief and resilience. "Firefly" had been an idea that Scantlin thought about for several years, but it wasn't until last year when he came up with the guitar part that completed it.

Another important theme of "Firefly" is childhood nostalgia. Scantlin shares, "I miss my grandma. She used to kick us kids out of the kitchen before supper and send us outside, where we'd catch fireflies in jars and turn them into makeshift lanterns. Those sweet, beautiful memories stayed with me and are woven into this song. I wanted that feeling of joy and light to live inside the song alongside the sadness. The Firefly is that spark of hope we hold onto, even in the darkest times."

Scantlin hopes "Firefly" resonates with anyone who has felt loss or struggled in silence. At its core, the song is about connection.

Related Stories

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Talks New Album, Fred Durst, Josh Freese and More

Stream Puddle of Mudd's New Album 'Kiss The Machine'

Puddle of Mudd Announce New Album With 'Beautimous'

Puddle of Mudd Share 'My Baby' To Announce Album

News > Puddle of Mudd