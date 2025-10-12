Stream David Guetta, Teddy Swims, & Tones And I's New Single 'Gone Gone Gone'

(Warner) GRAMMY-winning hitmaker and global dance music icon David Guetta, multi-platinum artist Teddy Swims, and record-smashing pop artist Tones And I team up to release "Gone Gone Gone."

Out now via Warner Records, the new single is a soaring soul-pop tribute to the powerful pull of toxic love driven by undeniable dance-floor rhythms and clap-along gospel energy.

The blockbuster collaboration opens on house keys and misty atmosphere before exploding into a riot of shuffling drums, golden sax, and searing strings. Teddy Swims sets the tone with his unmistakable, dynamic voice: "We were fire, impossible to tame / Like oil in the ocean, no way to put out the flame." Tones And I matches his emotional intensity as she belts out her side of the story: "Had a good bad lovin' in my heart / And now I need a sequel to the movie that we made." As choral vocals swell, they soar on the massive chorus: "I only want you when you're gone, gone gone / Playing like we're done, done, done / I love your game, drive me insane."

Blending his signature energy with a more soulful edge, the DJ adds that there was "a little bit of magic in that" as the collaboration with Tones and Teddy came together and he couldn't be happier as both of them have the "most amazing, soulful voices on the planet right now."

"Gone Gone Gone" is only the latest monumental moment in a nonstop year for Guetta, who was just crowned The World's No.1 DJ by DJ Mag - an honor he's now claimed five times. He only just wrapped up four months of Ibiza residencies, including his legendary F*** Me I'm Famous! series at Ushuaïa on Mondays and his ambitious new Galactic Circus show at UNVRS on Fridays. He currently has a globe-trotting slate of headlining festival dates ahead of him and is also bringing his eye-boggling Monolith stage setup to eager audiences. The first two announced dates of his 2026 Ultimate Monolith Show at Paris' Stade de France arena sold out almost immediately - to the tune of 240,000 tickets- so he's added a third on June 11 with special guest Armin van Buuren.

