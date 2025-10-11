The Rocky Horror Picture Show Soundtrack Receives Deluxe 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

(SFM) The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues celebrating its landmark 50th anniversary with the deluxe edition release of the original movie soundtrack, reissued via Ode Records on 180g red-in-gold vinyl. Housed in a heavyweight gold-foil jacket with a newly designed inner sleeve, the vinyl package features never-before-seen photos and production diary excerpts from producer Richard Hartley.

Over the past month numerous events have taken place in LA celebrating its legacy, a 4K HDR release arrived in theaters as well as on at-home digital and on Blu-ray, and the film was celebrated via iconic media profiles via CBS Sunday Morning, Vogue, Interview Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, and Harper's Bazaar who said "fifty years on, The Rocky Horror Picture Show remains a beacon of freedom and fantasy."

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, one of cinema's most groundbreaking and provocative films, was based on the stage musical by Richard O'Brien, and shattered conventions with its bold characters, flamboyant style, and infectious rock 'n' roll soundtrack. Its legendary midnight screenings - featuring shadow casts, fan costumes, and audience call-backs - redefined moviegoing and created a cultural phenomenon. Today, it remains the longest-running theatrical release in film history, with weekly screenings still held around the world. Order at Amazon here (ad)

Related Stories

The Rocky Horror Picture Show' Celebrates 50 Years With 4K Film Restoration And Special Events

Punk Legends T.S.O.L. Shared Fan Made Video For Their Version Of 'Sweet Transvestite' (2024 In Review)

News > Rocky Horror Picture Show