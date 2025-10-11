Toby Keith's 'Lost' Demo Of 'End of The Night' Premiered By Apple Music

(SI) Apple Music releases "lost" demo of "End Of The Night," written and performed by Toby Keith alongside writers Bobby Pinson and David Lee Murphy. Rounding out launch week for season two of Lost & Found, an exciting Apple Music program that puts the spotlight on Nashville songwriters by showcasing some of the best country tracks that were never released, Apple Music releases the first "Found" track - "End Of The Night" recorded by ERNEST, available exclusively on Apple Music now.

"It's cool to hear how raw [the demo] was and how much energy and power and torque," said ERNEST of the original recording. "To the day he died, [Toby Keith] sang with everything. It's an honor and a duty as country singers to keep the spirit alive of those who went on before us. I think it is what makes country music great.

We live in the greatest city for songwriting of all time, so there are an endless amount of songs," ERNEST continued. "Every now and then, you get to pull a little diamond out of there and a little piece of history, and this is no exception. I'll never be able to sing a Toby Keith song as good as Toby Keith can sing a Toby Keith song, but I'm gonna give it hell to sing it the best I can for sure."

Lost & Found offers unprecedented access into the world of country songwriting, releasing the original demo tracks ("Lost") followed by their newly recorded, star-studded counterparts ("Found"). Every month will bring a new song from the vault, with the season kicking off with "End Of The Night." The "Lost" demo released earlier this week, featuring the original recording from award-winning songwriters Toby Keith, Bobby Pinson and David Lee Murphy, written over a decade ago in August 2015. With Lost & Found, Apple Music mines the vaults and pairs tracks with pitch-perfect rising or established artists to record official single releases, in incredible Spatial Audio. Check out the "End Of The Night (demo)" here

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Reveals Over $1 Million Raised At OK Kid's Korral Benefit

Toby Keith's 'Honkytonk University' Upgraded For 20th Anniversary

Sammy Hagar Rocked 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards (2024 In Review)

Toby Keith's Friends Paid Tribute (2024 In Review)

News > Toby Keith