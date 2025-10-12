Watch Goo Goo Dolls Performance Of 'Iris' From Stagecoach Festival

(2b) Following a transcendent performance at California's Stagecoach Music Festival, Goo Goo Dolls release the live performance of their global hit "Iris." Most recently, the "Song Of The Summer" peaked at #9 on Spotify's Global Daily Chart, marking yet another chart position peak for the iconic track nearly 30 years after release.

On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the 4x GRAMMY-nominated track is now Certified Diamond and accumulated over 5 billion streams to date worldwide, amassing over a billion streams in 2025 alone. The track continues to reach new audiences around the world and has been covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, yet again proving the timelessness and staying power of Goo Goo Dolls' illustrious catalog.

In addition, the band's Summer Anthem EP is set for CD release on October 24 via Warner Records. Consisting of 7 tracks including "Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)" and "Nothing Lasts Forever," Summer Anthem is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that's led the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

Related Stories

Goo Goo Dolls' 'Iris' Returns To The Top 10

Goo Goo Dolls Deliver 'Summer Anthem' EP

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Beacon Theatre Benefit Shows

Goo Goo Dolls Preview 'Summer Anthem' EP With 'Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)'

News > Goo Goo Dolls