Brian Nasty And Sofie Royer Team For 'I Have So Much To Tell You'

Brian Nasty has teamed up with Sofie Royer for the new single "I Have So Much To Tell You", which is follow up to the Side A track "I Have Nothing More To Tell You" from his ongoing mixtape project "Anywhere But Here With You".

Where "I Have Nothing More To Tell You" featured a wistfully melodious piano progression and light groove, "I Have So Much To Tell You" replaced it with more sobering instrumentation - composed of a steady but timid drum loop, grounded basslines and a poignant guitar lead. Speaking of the single, Brian says, "Sometimes the silence is more than enough to let you know that things aren't okay. Even still, you can't help but wish you could tell them that one thing. It hurts being shrouded in regret"

The two also star in an accompanying music video directed by Manuel Haring, adding another piece in the evolving visual and sonic world Brian has been steadily building. Commenting on the video Brian says, "have you ever had someone in your life that you wish you could talk to? and you can really but it's just not a good idea. You wish you could tell them things, new things, old things. Anything really. But you're stuck in a liminal space. A para social space even. The space is mental rather than physical. That's the feeling I'm trying to get across in the song and the video. distance, but closeness too".

"I Have So Much To Tell You" is the latest chapter from 'Anywhere But Here With You', a project that's more than a mixtape - it's a body of work that's doubled as a personal time capsule, a dream journal, and a love letter to the process of becoming. With previous singles "Wipe My Tears (feat. Eyedress)", "Two", "Here With You", "I Have Nothing More To Tell You", and "Good Boy" (feat. Wiki)", the series captures the stretch of life across three formative years - the stillness, the chaos, the quiet evolution.

Each song from the project has also inspired its own short film, blending Brian's world of music, performance, and visual storytelling. The result is an archive of feeling: moments frozen in time, layered with memory, joy, sadness, and all the things we don't always have words for.

"This whole mixtape has been me trying to understand myself better - letting go of guilt, making peace with who I've been, and documenting that process honestly. It's been a wild few years, but I needed to leave a record behind that says: I felt it all. I lived it. And I tried. " - Brian Nasty

Brian will be opening for Loyle Carner on 4th November at O2 Academy Brixton and 24th November at O2 Victoria Warehouse. He'll also be supporting Chuck Strangers on a run of UK/EU shows in October. These follow a performance at the Serpentine Gallery for Courtesy Of: Painting Landscapes in September.

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