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Rod Wave Shares 'Leavin' Video

10-13-2025
Rod Wave Shares 'Leavin' Video

Rod Wave returns with an emotionally charged new single and music video entitled "Leavin" out now via Alamo Records. The video has received almost a half a million views in just 12 hours after it was premiered on YouTube.

Across the track, an infectious soul sample echoes through sparse percussion and icy piano. This naked saoundscape only draws a spotlight to Rod's powerhouse performance. His high register trembles with raw emotion as he nearly breaks down and wonders, "How I stay afloat with a hole in my boat?"

Lines like "Pain deep inside me, I should've kept running" barely contain his feelings. Finally, he attempts to escape during the refrain, "I'm leaving again, but this time don't wait on me."

Ultimately, "Leavin" cuts just as deep as his most popular material does-perhaps even deeper.

Directed by Jerry Production, the visual juxtaposes luxury and loss. Throughout the clip, the superstar sings alone like he's making a confession to the camera. Even with the lavish surroundings, the video captures Rod at his most raw and relatable.

Bringing this vibe directly to the people, he will embark on a massive North American headline tour in December. "The Redemption Experience" kicks off on December 7 in Los Angeles, CA and rolls across the country until it concludes with a bang on January 2 in Miami, FL.

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