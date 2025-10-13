Watch DDG's '17 More Years' Video

Michigan-born, multi-platinum hip hop star DDG have released a music video for the track "17 More Years" to celebrate the release of his new studio album, "moo".

Epic Records shared these details: moo marks DDG's second studio album of 2025, following May's innovative blame the chat, and takes its name from a childhood nickname given to him by his mother.

The 14-track project, teased for weeks across his widely followed livestreams, is led by the single "no smoke" featuring Gunna. It additionally includes the previously shared, fan-favorite "no dreads," DDG's latest collaboration with streamer PlaqueBoyMax. Longtime collaborator BIA also makes an appearance on the song "jaded."

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Watch DDG's '17 More Years' Video

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