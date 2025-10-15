Adele's 'Set Fire To The Rain' Given A Rock Makeover By Girish And The Chronicles

(Freeman) Indian rockers Girish And The Chronicles are thrilled to share an explosive version of Adele's "Set Fire To The Rain," out now via Frontiers Music Srl. The cover arrives alongside a visualizer.

The group originally performed this thunderous, riff-heavy cover on America's Got Talent last June, marking the group's AGT debut and quickly stood out as one of the most explosive performances of the night.

"Set Fire To The Rain" became Adele's third consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2012, spending two weeks at the top. The track also surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify and won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

On their version of "Set Fire To The Rain," the band comments: "We felt it was our duty to share this with our fans - both old and new. That performance holds a special place in our hearts and in the hearts of people around the world, especially back home. It was our first-ever performance in America and marked the beginning of our journey on America's Got Talent, making it a truly unforgettable experience. This release is to show our gratitude to everyone who has stood by us as we prepare for our upcoming album. We're so grateful for your support, and we hope this gift brings back those incredible memories and excitement for what's next!"

Arguably one of the most prominent and influential bands in the melodic rock/metal genre for the past 10+ years in India, Girish And The Chronicles have been steadily gaining popularity and prominence globally as well. Critics and fans alike have labeled frontman Girish Pradhan as one of the best rock voices in the scene. The band has already gained a legendary status amongst rock enthusiasts, both old and new, within India.

Known for their dynamic songwriting style and energy-packed live performances, GATC has toured with, supported, featured as special guests, and shared festivals with the likes of Guns 'N' Roses, Skid Row, Alter Bridge, Nazareth, Kamelot, Bullet For My Valentine, Poets Of The Fall, TesseracT, Hoobastank, and more.

Being the only band from their home state of Sikkim to have ever toured consistently, nationally and internationally, GATC is considered one of the most influential bands in the Indian rock scene of the last decade and is looked up to by many up-and-coming musicians.

Girish Pradhan's reputation has been growing recently as one of the hottest new rock singers on the scene. He has appeared as lead singer on the last album from the Hard Rock supergroup The End Machine featuring George Lynch and Jeff Pilson, both ex-Dokken, and more recently as lead singer in the new hard rock project The Nail.

