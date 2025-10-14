Agnostic Front Team With Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels For New Single 'Matter Of Life & Death'

(RPM) New York City offers a world of collisions of cultures, sounds, and attitudes; and the latest scorching offering from the city's underground veins proves that this legacy lives on. Hardcore legends Agnostic Front have teamed up with Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of RUN-DMC for a new single and music video, "Matter Of Life & Death", to reignite the flames of New York hardcore.

On "Matter Of Life & Death", Agnostic Front and DMC prove that they have far more to offer than mere nostalgia. In a refreshingly modern take on genre-blending, the single charges into a snarling street fight between hardcore punk and old-school hip-hop swagger. Blasting out with razor-sharp riffs, thunderous beats, and DMC's unmistakable cadence, the music hits harder than a Queens-bound freight train. Producer and New York Hardcore stalwart Mike Dijan keeps the sound raw and relentless, while director Blake Farber turns the video into a non-stop adrenaline reel. With mosh pits meeting boom boxes, fists in the air, and sweat flying off the walls, it's New York grit distilled into less than 3 minutes of pure energy.

In an era of overproduced and predictable genre mash-ups, "Matter of Life & Death" feels alive, dangerous, and necessary. AGNOSTIC FRONT and DMC are the perfect unlikely pairing: two giants from different musical worlds finding common ground in aggression, defiance, and their New York roots.

