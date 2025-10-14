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Alabama Shakes and Caamp Lead High Water Festival Lineup

10-14-2025
Alabama Shakes and Caamp Lead High Water Festival Lineup

South Carolina's High Water Festival will return to North Charleston's picturesque Riverfront Park nestled along the banks of the scenic Cooper River on April 18-19, 2026. See 20 acts across two stages with no overlapping shows!

Artists set to perform at High Water 2026 include headliners Alabama Shakes and Caamp alongside My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Dive, Jesse Welles, Maren Morris, Peach Pit, Watchhouse, Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers, Jensen McRae, Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Arcy Drive, Chance Pena, Trousdale, Penny & Sparrow, The Runarounds, hey, nothing, Winyah, and Alice Phoebe Lou.

The 2026 presale is THIS Thursday 10/16 from 1-2pm ET! Sign up now here for a presale passcode to access guaranteed lowest-priced 2-Day GA Tickets for ONE HOUR ONLY. 1-Day GA and all GA+, VIP & Platinum Tickets will go on sale at the same time.

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