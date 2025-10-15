Alan Jackson's All-Star Final Concert Sells Out During Pre-Sale

Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale - a June 27, 2026 concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium sold out when pre-sale tickets went on sale this morning.

"I'm proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans. I'm just sorry there weren't enough seats for everybody who wanted one," the Country Music Hall of Fame member says, clearly speechless at the news. "I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years."

The event - billed as a celebration of the country music icon's 35+ years of touring as he retires from the road - is set to include an all-star lineup of friends including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack (with more names to be added).

Ticket-buyers from across the U-S and Canada - not to mention Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, the U-K and elsewhere - flocked at the opportunity to see the revered singer-songwriter in such a unique and special setting as he brings his touring career to an end in Music City, USA. A half-a-million people signed up for the opportunity to purchase tickets as part of the pre-sale.

