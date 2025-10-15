Alan Jackson's All-Star Final Concert Sells Out During Pre-Sale

Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale - a June 27, 2026 concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium sold out when pre-sale tickets went on sale this morning.
"I'm proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans. I'm just sorry there weren't enough seats for everybody who wanted one," the Country Music Hall of Fame member says, clearly speechless at the news. "I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years."
The event - billed as a celebration of the country music icon's 35+ years of touring as he retires from the road - is set to include an all-star lineup of friends including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack (with more names to be added).
Ticket-buyers from across the U-S and Canada - not to mention Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, the U-K and elsewhere - flocked at the opportunity to see the revered singer-songwriter in such a unique and special setting as he brings his touring career to an end in Music City, USA. A half-a-million people signed up for the opportunity to purchase tickets as part of the pre-sale.
Alan Jackson Announces All-Star Final Concert
Never-Before Heard Duet By George Jones And Alan Jackson Revealed
Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson Lead Two Step Inn Lineup
Alan Jackson Receives Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album
Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour And New Record Deal
Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album
Classic Supertramp Albums Remastered For Band's 50th Anniversary
Swim the Current Release 'Concrete Angel' Video
Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade
Death Dealer Reveal 'Riding On The Wings' Video As New Album Arrives
Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'